World Team TT Championships: Indian women's table tennis team beat Egypt 3-1

Chengdu [China], October 3 (ANI): Indian women's table tennis team continued their winning run at the ongoing World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022 with a win over Egypt in their third Group 5 match on Monday.

India continued their winning run by defeating Egypt 3-1.

In the first match of the tie, Sreeja Akula started India's winning campaign as she defeated Hana Goda in a straight sets win 11-6, 11-4, 11-1.

With the win in the first match, India established a 1-0 lead.

The second match of the tie saw experience paddler Manika Batra registering a comprehensive win over Dina Meshref in a five-set thriller 8-11, 11-6, 11-7, 2-11, 11-8.

In the third match of the tie, India had to face a defeat. Egypt made a strong comeback in the tie as their player Yousra Helmy defeated Diya Chitale. Chitale prevailed as victories in the first game but however could not manage to keep her form and handed the Egyptian player an 11-5, 10-12, 11-9, 9-11,4-11 win.

In the fourth match of the tie, Akula handed the Indian Table tennis team a victory over Egypt as she defeated Dina Meshref 11-8, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6.

Earlier in the day, the Indian men's table tennis team continued their winning run at the ongoing World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022 with a win over Kazakhstan.



India continued their winning run by defeating Kazakhstan by 3-2.

India's top-ranked player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran started off the proceedings against Zholudev Denis. Gnanasekaran dispatched the first challenge to Team India within no time by 3-0 win in three straight sets (11-1,11-9,11-5).

With this win, India took a 1-0 lead in the match.

Harmeet Desai stepped in to play the next game against Kirill Gerassimenko. Kazakhstan made a comeback into the match, winning the game within three straight sets by 11-6, 11-8, 11-9. The game was a highly competitive one as compared to the previous one.

The scores were level at 1-1 between India and Kazakhstan.

Manav Thakkar came to play the third game, locking horns against Kurmangaliyev Alan. The first set was extremely competitive and Manav came out on top by 12-10. The next set saw the Indian effortlessly defeat Alan by 11-1. The story did not change during the final set either as Manav won it 11-8 to seal the game 3-0.

Kazakhstan made things even in the next game. Gnanasekaran succumbed to a 2-3 loss to Kirill. Gnanasekaran started with an 11-6 win in the first set, before succumbing to 5-11 loss in the second. The see-saw game saw him bouncing back with a 14-12 win in the third set. but he lost 9-11 in the next one. With things even at 2-2, Kirill won the final set by 6-11 to seal the game 3-2.

Harmeet came to play the final game, a crucial one as both teams were tied at 2-2. The Indian won his side their third straight match of the tournament by winning the final game in three sets by 12-10, 11-9, 11-6.

Previously, India had won matches against Uzbekistan and Germany. India is at the top of group 2 with six points. (ANI)

