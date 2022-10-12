WRCA recognised JBC for creating world record for most kids participating in badminton championship in multiple cities

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The World Record Certification Agency (WRCA) has recognized the Junior Badminton Championship for creating a World Record for 'Most Kids Participating in a Badminton Championship in Multiple Cities.'

As per a statement from JBC, the announcement came after WRCA authenticated the information for championship, which was held from August - October 2022 across 12 states in India, with 8031 participants.

The final leg of the sixth edition of the 'Junior Badminton Championship (JBC) 2022 'culminated at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium with the crowning of 10 Badminton champions across 5 categories for the Delhi chapter of JBC. In addition to these winners, runners-up and the top two semi-finalists for each category both in the boys' and girls' groups were also rewarded.

Over 850 skilled shuttlers from across Delhi impressed the audience with their performance. In the Girls Singles U-17 category, Angelina Valsan defeated Tiya Dabas with a score of 15-11, 10-15, 15-14. In the Boys Singles U-17 category, Daksh Mathur defeated Devang Tomar with a score of 15-11, 15-14.



The increasing popularity of the Junior Badminton Championship by is taking badminton to a wider audience and encouraging participation in this Olympic sport. Two-time Olympic Medallist and brand ambassador PV Sindhu graced the event as the Chief Guest along with Guest of Honour, Ameeta Sinh, President of Delhi Capital Badminton Association.

To tap a large talent pool this year, JBC spanned 12 cities-- Mumbai, Bangalore, Surat, Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Chandigarh, Thrissur, Hyderabad, Jalandhar, Guwahati, and Delhi. A total of 118young shuttlers have been named winners in the tournament that commenced in August 2022 across the five categories: U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15 and U-17.

I am delighted that JBC has set the world record for Most Kids Participating in a Badminton Championship in Multiple Cities. I congratulate the winners of all the 12 states where JBC 2022 was conducted and wish all the participants a bright future in the sport," said Ashish Srivastava, MD & CEO, PNB MetLife, which has launched this league.

PV Sindhu, two-time Olympic Medallist and Brand Ambassador, "I am glad to see that the Junior Badminton Championship is gaining in popularity, which is evident from the World Record they have set for Most Kids Participating in a Badminton Championship in Multiple Cities. The young shuttlers' enthusiastic excitement for gameplay, skill and zeal exemplifies the range of talent India possesses."

"These talented Badminton players have a long road ahead of them, and I wish them all the best in all their future endeavours. I congratulate everyone who took part and a special mention to their parents and coaches, who have always been there for them and encouraged them to follow their dreams," she concluded. (ANI)

