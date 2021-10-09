Wrestler Anshu Malik returns home after winning silver medal at World Wrestling Championship

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Wrestler Anshu Malik returned home on Saturday after winning a silver medal at the Wrestling World Championship in Norway.



Speaking to ANI at the Delhi airport, she said, "I am extremely elated to have won a silver medal for India. I could not win a gold. Struggles are always there, especially in a sportsperson's life. I got injured before my bout. Nevertheless, I will do better next time. For now, I will take some rest and then start preparing for the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games."

Anshu Malik scripted history on Thursday as she became the first Indian woman to win a silver medal in the World Wrestling Championships.

Anshu Malik lost the final to Olympic medallist Helen Maroulis 4-1 in Oslo, Norway on Thursday. The American wrestler pinned Anshu Malik in the women's 57 kg division during the summit clash. (ANI)

