Wrestler Deepak Punia now stable, advised home quarantine: SAI

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Wrestler Deepak Punia, who had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier, has now been advised home quarantine by doctors as he is stable and asymptomatic.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Sunday announced that Punia's homestay has been approved by the district COVID Nodal officer.



"Wrestler Deepak Punia tested Covid positive during the test given by SAI upon arrival at the National Camp in Sonipat and was in the hospital. Now he's been advised home quarantine by doctors as he's stable & asymptomatic. His homestay is approved by District Covid Nodal Officer," SAI tweeted.

Punia was among the three wrestlers who had tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

Apart from Punia, Navin and Krishan were tested positive for the virus. The three senior men's wrestlers had reported to the National Wrestling Camp at SAI Centre in Sonipat.

All wrestlers were tested, upon arrival, as per the SAI SOP for the resumption of sports activities. SAI had said they have been moved to an SAI empanelled hospital as a precautionary measure.

"As per protocol all wrestlers along with the coaches and support staff were made to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test for COVID-19. During the test wrestlers, Deepak Punia-86KG, Navin-65KG and Krishan-125KG were found positive and have been moved to an SAI empanelled hospital as a precautionary measure and for further monitoring," SAI had said in a statement. (ANI)

