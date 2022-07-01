Wrestler Deepak Punia to join Bajrang Punia in US training camp

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Tokyo Olympian wrestler Deepak Punia will join Indian star wrestler and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Bajrang Punia for training at the Michigan University in the United States ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022.



The Union Sports Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) will be providing financial assistance for the two to carry out their training, travel, daily costs and boarding for the camp at Michigan University, scheduled till July 30. Dr Anand, Bajrang's physiotherapist will also be attending Deepak during the foreign camp.

The training stint in the USA will help prepare for the Commonwealth Games and upcoming major competitions like the World Championship. Both Bajrang and Deepak are now waiting for UK Visa and shortly they will depart for the USA. (ANI)

