Wrestler protest: Brijbhushan Singh to issue statement after AGM meeting on January 22

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Pratik Bhushan, the son of the WFI president and BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, said his father will issue his statement after attending the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on January 22.

Addressing a press conference, he added that a press conference will be organised in Ayodhya where Singh will issue his statement.

The AGM of the Wrestling Federation will be held in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, he informed further, adding that the WFI had issued an explanation to the Sports Ministry within the stipulated 72 hours on the allegations made by wrestlers, including Olympic and Commonwealth Games (CWG) medalists, in Delhi.

"We're not formally authorised to speak anything on this issue. He (Brijbhushan Sharan Singh) will address the media on Jan 22nd after attending the Annual General Meet of WFI. We've given our official statement to the Sports Ministry," said Pratik Bhushan Singh, son of the WFI chief at the media briefing in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.

Taking cognisance of the ongoing protest by wrestlers, including Olympic and Commonwealth Games (CWG) medalists, in Delhi in which women wrestlers have levelled serious charges of sexual harassment by the president and coaches of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and of mismanagement in the functioning of the federation.

The Sports Ministry sought an explanation from WFI n the allegations made on Wednesday and directed it to furnish a reply within 72 hours.

In its communication to WFI, the ministry stated that "since the matter pertains to the well-being of athletes, the Ministry has taken a very serious view of the matter".

It stated that if the WFI failed to furnish the reply within the next 72 hours, it will initiate action against the Federation under the provisions of the National Sports Development Code, 2011.

A group of wrestlers arrived at the residence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday evening to further discuss their demands.

The wrestlers earlier met Thakur at his residence on Thursday for a discussion, which continued till the late hours but still ended on an inconclusive note on Friday early morning. (ANI)