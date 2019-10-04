Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Photo/ SAI Media Twitter)
Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Photo/ SAI Media Twitter)

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya included in Target Olympic Podium Scheme

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday included wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).
The wrestler earned an Olympic quota in Men's 57 kg freestyle after winning a bronze medal at the recently concluded World Championships.
Wrestler Sakshi Malik who was in the TOPS scheme till the World Championships has not been given an extension.
Weightlifter Ragala Venkat Rahul has also been excluded from the TOPS scheme.
The TOPS is a flagship program of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to provide assistance to India's top athletes.
The scheme's committee has also cleared financial proposals of over Rs. 70 lakhs at their meeting today.
Three national federations related to shooting, table tennis, and weightlifting also shared their roadmap for 2020, 2024 and 2028 Olympics with respect to strategy, planning and talent identification.
In the meeting, the following financial proposals were cleared related to eight different sports:
Athletics: Runner Avinash Sable will get overseas training in Colorado Springs for Men's 3000m steeplechase under Scott Simons for a period of nine months till the Tokyo Olympics.
Badminton: The committee has cleared the proposal of Sameer Verma to participate in three international competitions Dutch Open, Macau Open and Korea Masters in October and November, respectively. The committee has also sanctioned the proposal of Saina Nehwal for the financial assistance of her fitness trainer Swaroop Sinha to accompany her for seven international tournaments till December 2019.
Shooting: The training, ammunition and competition requirements of seven shooters Anjum Moudgil, Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma, Lakshay Sheoran, Mehuli Ghosh and Anish Bhanwala have been approved by the committee.
Para-Badminton: The committee has cleared a combined proposal of five players Pramod Bhagat, Suhas Yathiraj, Manoj Sarkar, Sukant Kadam and Tarun for participation in the Denmark Open Para-Badminton International for a period of eight days in October.
Para-Shooting and Para-Athletics: The committee has sanctioned the training and equipment needs of para-shooter Deepender and para-athletes Sharad Kumar and Sandeep Chaudhary.
Wrestling: The committee has sanctioned the proposal of Pooja Dhanda and she will be training for a period of one month in her hometown of Hisar under the supervision of coach Fanel Carp.
Weightlifting: The committee has sanctioned the proposal of financial assistance towards Mirabai Chanu having a physiotherapist cum masseuse Shivani Bharuka who will attend to her at the National camp till Tokyo Olympics.
The Shooting, Weightlifting and Table Tennis federations also shared a preliminary plan for their expectations from the 2020 Olympics as well as charting out their roadmap for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics.
The issues that have been put forward include-- anticipated performance at the 2020 Olympics, identifying athletes who can be a part of the core group for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics, developing training bases across the country with the assistance of SAI where athletes can train, also proposed plan for training overseas, coach and support Staff development strategy with the assistance of SAI that can be taken forward into India's preparations for 2024 and 2028 Olympics and presenting a preliminary plan and strategy of converting talent in respective sports into potential medals at 2024 and 2028 Olympics. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:15 IST

Ravindra Jadeja becomes quickest left-arm bowler to scalp 200...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Spinner Ravindra Jadeja on Friday became the quickest left-arm bowler to scalp 200 wickets in Test cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:58 IST

Indian team assembles in Guwahati for preparatory camp ahead of...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Ahead of India's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Bangladesh, the team on Friday assembled here for a preparatory camp.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:05 IST

Shafali Verma vouches for equal opportunities for girls

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Fifteen-year-old Shafali Verma had to trim her and fight for a chance to play cricket, now after making her debut she has questioned the discrimination against girls and batted for an equal chance for females in all fields.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:05 IST

Wijnaldum 'not really surprised' with Liverpool's prefect start...

Liverpool [UK], Oct 4 (ANI): Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum says "he is not really surprised" with his club's perfect start in the Premier League saying that he knew that his team could do it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:15 IST

Salwa Eid Naser creates history, becomes first Asian to win...

Doha [Qatar], Oct 4 (ANI): Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser on Friday became the third-fastest female 400m runner in history after completing the sprint in 48.14 seconds in the ongoing World Athletics Championships.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 10:43 IST

Afghanistan Cricket Board appoints Andy Moles as Director of Cricket

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Thursday appointed Andy Moles as their Director of Cricket and Chief Selector.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 10:38 IST

Alyssa Healy expresses confidence ahead of ODI series against Sri Lanka

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 4 (ANI): Australia batter Alyssa Healy expressed her confidence ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka saying that her team has been 'really consistent' in the format.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 08:47 IST

Australia's 23-man squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers announced

Sydney [Australia], Oct 4 (ANI): Australia men's national football team's coach Graham Arnold on Friday announced a 23-man squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Nepal and Chinese Taipei.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 07:59 IST

Mark Coles steps down as Pakistan women head coach

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 4 (ANI): Pakistan women head coach Mark Coles on Thursday stepped down from his positing due to family responsibilities.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:32 IST

This is not the cricketer the world knew: Ganguly on Imran Khan

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Ever since his speech at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been under severe scrutiny, and in a latest, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly on Thursday labelled Khan's address as "rubbish" and said that th

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:54 IST

Fifth Women's T20I: India defeat South Africa by five wickets

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): India women's team defeated South Africa by five wickets on Thursday here at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:38 IST

Maj AQ Khan wins silver medal in 53rd Asian Body Building and...

Jakarta [Indonesia], Oct 3 (ANI): Maj Abdul Quadir Khan of the Corps of Signals brought laurels to India as he won a silver medal at the 53rd Asian Body Building and Physique Sports Championship held at Batam, Indonesia on October 2 this year.

Read More
iocl