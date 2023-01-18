Wrestlers won't tolerate Wrestling Federation of India's 'dictatorship': Olympian Bajrang Punia

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Bajrang Punia said that the wrestlers will not tolerate the ongoing dictatorship in the sports and will hold a press conference to reveal everything related to the protest.

Ace Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat and others staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), alleging "harassment of wrestlers by WFI through its arbitrary rules and regulations."

Bajrang Punia said that the wrestlers will not tolerate the ongoing dictatorship in the sports and will hold a press to reveal everything related to the protest.

"Wrestlers don't want to tolerate the ongoing dictatorship. We'll hold a press conference b/w 3-4 pm and reveal everything there," Bajrang Punia told ANI.

Olympic medalists Sakshee Malikkh and Bajrang Punia are among the Indian wrestlers present at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to protest against the arrogance of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at both the Asian and Commonwealth Games, Vinesh Phogat, expressed her displeasure with the Federation's management by tweeting about it on social media.

"The player wants self-respect and prepare for the Olympics and big games with full vigor, but if the federation does not support them, the morale breaks down. But now we will not bow down. Will fight for our rights," she wrote in a tweet.

The Federation required all wrestlers, regardless of their position, to appear in trials, which is likely a reason for the protest.

"Sportspersons work hard to win medals for the country, but the Federation has done nothing but let us down. Players are being harassed by imposing arbitrary laws," Sakshi Malik tweeted.(ANI)