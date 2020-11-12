Wrestling 'Individual World Cup' to be organised in lieu of 2020 World Championships

Bern [Switzerland], November 11 (ANI): After not reaching the criteria defined by the United World Wrestling (UWW) bureau in June to host a World Championships, a decision has been taken to organise an "Individual World Cup" as a substitute event.

All national federations were given a deadline of November 5 to confirm their interest in participating at the 2020 World Championships.

UWW had also set a benchmark requiring that atleast 8 of 10 of the top nations from the 2019 World Championships, and 70 per cent of total athletes, participate in 2020.



"We want to see our athletes compete again on the mat. It's important to our organisation and we are committed to providing them an opportunity. There are real challenges to overcome, but we are working together to find a safe and acceptable format where our top athletes can compete in a world class event," United World Wrestling president Nenad Lalovic said in an official release.

The Individual World Cup will be held in Belgrade and a final confirmation of dates is expected to come out in the coming days.

The event will include a prize pool of 300,000 CHF spread evenly across the 30 weight categories. (ANI)

