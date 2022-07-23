Wrestling stars react to Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Vince McMahon shocked wrestling stars and fans alike by announcing his retirement from the role of Chairman and CEO of wrestling-entertainment">World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on Friday.

Following his announcement, many WWE superstars from past and present took to social media to express their feelings of gratitude to McMahon.

Wrestling legend Ric Flair aka 'The Nature Boy', who had multiple stints with WWE, said in a tweet, "@VinceMcMahon, You've Made My Life Better Every Day Since I've Been In The Wrestling Business. You're The Only Promoter In My Career That Treated Me Like A Man, Respected Who I Was, And Made Me A Better Person. God Bless You For All You've Done. FYI- No One Can Follow Your Act."

"After winning a gold medal in 1996, I found my 2nd calling because of @VinceMcMahon ... thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. I Love you Vince. P.S. I'm still Vince's favourite @steveaustinBSR," tweeted former WWE Hall of Famer and multi-time world champion Kurt Angle.

Former WWE Champion John Bradshaw Layfield, aka JBL, also extended his thanks to his former boss.

"You changed the entire entertainment world and how we view that entertainment. From Iraq, to Afghanistan, to the first group to visit the Twin Towers and all the charity work you have funded/supported-you also changed the world for the better. Thank you for everything! #legend twitter.com/vincemcmahon/s...," tweeted JBL.

Mick Foley, known as 'The Hardcore Legend' among fans and one of company's biggest stars during the 1990s and early 2000s also thanked Vince for the opportunities given to him as a performer.

"Thank you for everything, Vince. You changed my life," he tweeted.

Former WWE British superstar William Regal also thanked Vince for all the opportunities given, tweeting, "Thank you very much Boss. 21 years of a great job traveling the world and without your help I wouldn't of lived to see a second of it.x"

Titus O' Neil, a current WWE superstar also tweeted, ".@VinceMcMahon THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING!!."

WWE superstar Dana Brooke also thanked McMahon for support by tweeting, "Thank you @VinceMcMahon! Nothing but appreciation & respect! You have always believed in me and have seen my vision! I appreciate our conversations & words of wisdom! You will be missed!."



Matt Cardona, formerly a WWE superstar by the ring name of 'Zack Ryder' also tweeted, "Thank you Vince."

His daughter Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will take over the roles of co-CEOs of the company.

"As I approach 77 years old, I feel it is time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE. Throughout the years, it has been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand," said McMahon in a statement as per official WWE Corporate website.

This follows after The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in June that multimillion-dollar hush-money payments were made to women who alleged having sexual relationships with the wrestling-industry mainstay, reported the outlet.

Earlier in June, McMahon had "voluntarily stepped back" from his obligations as wrestling-entertainment">World Wrestling Entertainment CEO and chairman whilst the board of directors investigate claims of misconduct towards the executive, as announced by the company

Vince took over the company from his father Vincent James McMahon in 1980s, when it was known as the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). In 2002, the promotion's name was changed to wrestling-entertainment">World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

On-screen, he is known to portray the role of an often villainous boss who often makes lives of his employees difficult. A throaty, loud exclamation of the phrase 'You're Fired!' is a key part of his wrestling character.

He took full advantage of cable television and used it to turn the organisation into a national promotion from a regional one and then eventually into a globally enjoyed product. The weekly TV shows 'WWE RAW', 'WWE Smackdown', 'WWE NXT' are enjoyed by fans worldwide.

Wrestlemania, the biggest professional wrestling event of a calendar year across all pro-wrestling is his brainchild, with its first edition taking place in 1985. Besides this, the promotion also has more pay-per-view events like Royal Rumble, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Hell in a Cell, Money in the Bank etc, which take place once a month.

WWE also hosts over 500+ live events in the US and abroad every year.

In February 2014, WWE launched its WWE Network, a subscription-based video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service under his leadership. (ANI)

