Wrestling trials to commence from Jan 3

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): The wrestling trials for selecting the Indian Senior Free Style and Greco Roman Style wrestling teams will commence from Friday at KD Jadhav Wrestling Indoor Stadium.

The winners of the trials will make in the Indian squad for the two tournaments and the year's first ranking series in Rome from January 25-28.

The selection trial in the following weight categories for selecting the teams for participation in the 2020 Asian Senior Championship will be held in the second week of January 2020:

Free Style -- 61, 70, 79, and 92 Kg.

Greco Roman Style -- 55, 63, 72, and 82 Kg.

The Selection Committee as formed by the president, WFI will be present during the selection trial.

The weigh-in would be held on January 2 at SAI Northern Traning Centre, Sonepat and 2 Kg weight tolerance will be allowed in all weight categories.

Ashok Kumar, Satya Dev Malik, Virender Singh Malik, Sanjay Kumar, Jagbir Singh, Ajit Singh, Jaibir Singh, Balbir Singh, Rajinder Prasad, Blender Singh, Jitender, and Naval Kishore would be the referees/judges for the above selection trial. (ANI)