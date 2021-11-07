WTT Contender Lasko: Manika Batra, Archana Kamath clinch doubles title

Lasko [Slovenia], November 7 (ANI): Indian pair of Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath clinched the women's doubles title in the WTT Contender tournament in Lasko on Sunday.



Playing at Table 1 of Sports Hall Tri Lilije, the Indian duo defeated the Puerto Rican team of Melanie Diaz and Adriana Diaz in straight sets by 11-3, 11-8, 12-10.

Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath entered the finals of the women's doubles event of the WTT Contender tournament after defeating the team of Wang Yidi and Liu Weishan by 11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8 in the semi-finals.

On Saturday, Manika Batra won a bronze medal after the Indian went down fighting to Wang Yidi of China by 2-4 in the semi-finals of women's singles. Wang Yidi defeated Manika by 11-7, 7-11, 13-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-5. (ANI)

