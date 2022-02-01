WWE: After winning Royal Rumble, Lesnar chooses Roman Reigns as his 'Wrestlemania' opponent

Missouri [US], February 1 (ANI): On Monday night WWE Raw, Brock Lesnar confirmed that he would indeed be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Wrestlemania.

On Monday, it was also confirmed that Lesnar would be one of the contestants who would go inside the Elimination Chamber to compete against Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.



Brock Lesnar had ended up losing the WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble 2022 event after Roman Reigns interfered in the match to cost Lesnar the all-important title.

However, Lesnar returned in another match -- 30-man Royal Rumble, and the heavyweight wrestler managed to outlast all other opponents and as a result, he got another title opportunity at Wrestlemania.

Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman assisted Reigns and shock was sent through the stadium. In the end, Lashley capitalized to earn the WWE Championship win. (ANI)

