WWE star Becky Lynch fined USD 10,000 for striking referee

Connecticut [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch has been fined USD 10,000 by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for striking a referee with a chair during her Championship Match against Sasha Banks in the Clash Of Champions on Sunday.

Lynch, popularly known as "The Man" intended to hit her opponent Banks with a chair but instead ended up hitting the referee.

"Becky Lynch has been fined USD 10,000 for inadvertently striking a referee during her match. She had intended to deliver the chair strike to Sasha but ended up hitting the referee instead. After the referee went down, the title match descended into chaos, as the two rivals took their brawl to the concourse," WWE said in an official statement.

The match between both superstars ended in a disqualification and Banks was declared as the winner.

In other matches of the pay-per-view, Seth Rollins retained his WWE Universal Title as he defeated Braun Strowman.

Kofi Kingston retained his WWE Championship after defeating Randy Orton. Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley outclassed Charlotte to hang on to her title. (ANI)

