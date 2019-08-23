WWE stars Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch engaged

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch got engaged on Friday with latter making the announcement on social media.

Lynch took to Twitter and wrote: "Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life."



The Man, Lynch's ring name, defeated Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair to claim both titles in their Winner Take All Match.

Whereas, Rollins is the Universal Championship, claiming the title after defeating Brock Lesnar.

WWE also congratulated the couple on the occasion.

"WWE is thrilled to congratulate @WWERollins and @BeckyLynchWWE on the news of their engagement!" WWE tweeted. (ANI)