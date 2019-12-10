YAI Youth Sailing Championship: MEG BSC's sailors come out victorious!

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): In the recently concluded YAI Youth Nationals, Boys Sports Company (BSC) sailors of Madras Engineer Group (MEG) managed to win four gold medals.

The competition that took place from December 1-7, also saw the boys winning one silver medal and one bronze.

Cadet Vijay Kumar, Cadet Sikhansu Singh, Cadet Gagan, Cadet AK Pandey and Cadet Mandeep won gold in all the four categories of Optimist, Laser 4.7, 29 ER and RS One.

Sailing discipline in BSC at MEG was introduced in 2015 with an aim to groom young boys into international sailors.

Under the leadership of coach Subedar T Siva, BSC sailors commenced practice in the KRS dam where the venue was able to provide an ideal situation for inland sailing.

At present 22 sailing cadets are undergoing training under Subedar T Silva. They have participated in various national/international championships.

A total of 24 gold, 08 silver, and 12 bronze medals were won in various national championships while six gold, five silver, and two bronze medals were obtained in international championships. (ANI)