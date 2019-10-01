Yeddyurappa and PV Sindhu inaugurate Yuva Dasara sports event on Tuesday.
ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:19 IST

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and Indian badminton star PV Sindhu inaugurated Yuva Dasara sports event here on Tuesday.
Sindhu was invited to inaugurate Yuva Dasara sports event as the state guest by Yediyurappa on September 10.
In the invitation, the Karnataka government had written: "You, being a sports star, have made our country proud and placed us on the highest pedestal in the world of sports. Your achievements are incredible and can motivate many young minds in achieving their goals and you have been idolised by many."
"Thus, it would be our privilege to show our marks of respect for the achiever in you and add value to the platform of the event. In this context, it is our honour in inviting you as our 'State Guest' for inaugurating 'Yuva Dasara-2019' on 1st October 2019," it added.
Sindhu, on August 25, became the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Championships. She defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the finals of the tournament held in Switzerland's Basel. (ANI)

