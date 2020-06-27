'You are an inspiration': Hima Das wishes PT Usha on her birthday

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Ace Indian sprinter Hima Das and Indian paddler Sharath Kamal on Saturday extended their wishes to former Olympic track and field athlete PT Usha who turned 56 today.

Hima in her wish termed the Golden Girl PT Usha as an 'inspiration.'

"Wishing you a very Happy birthday @PTUshaOfficial mam. You are an inspiration for all of us," Hima tweeted.



Usha, who remains one of India's most accomplished athletes with 11 medals at the Asian Games, had retired in 2000 with a promise to nurture a new crop of athletes. The Usha School of athletics, formed in 2002, has consistently managed to produce athletes for the country.

Indian table tennis star Sharath said that Usha has inspired beyond a generation as a sporting icon.

"Wishing one of India's finest athletes, @PTUshaOfficial a very happy birthday! A sporting icon to have inspired beyond a generation! My best wishes! #HappyBirthdayPTUshaPerson running," Sharath tweeted.



In 1986 Seoul Asian Games, India won five gold medals and Usha alone won four of it in 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles, and 4x400 relay along with one silver in 100m. (ANI)

