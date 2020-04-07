Young golfer Arjun Bhati donates Rs 4.30 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Young Indian golfer Arjun Bhati has pledged to donate Rs 4.30 lakh to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus.

The golfer revealed that he gave away his 12 trophies and has now decided to give the amount to the PM-CARES Fund.

"As you all know, our country is going through a tough time, a difficult situation has arisen. I would like you all to come forward in helping the country. Do contribute in whatever capacity you can," Bhati told ANI.

"In the last eight years, I had won 102 trophies, I gave them to get some money and now I have contributed Rs 4 lakh 30 thousand to the PM-CARES Fund. I would like everyone to utilise this time and follow self-isolation," he added.

After the establishment of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund by Prime Minister Modi, several sportspersons have come forward to contribute and help the country combat COVID-19.

India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Total deaths stand at 117. The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

