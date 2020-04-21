Young golfer Arjun Bhati raises Rs 3.30 Lakh for COVID-19 relief fund

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Young Indian golfer Arjun Bhati on Tuesday announced that he has donated Rs 3,30,000 to PM-CARES fund by selling off his torn shoes with which he won the Junior Golf World Championship in 2018.

The Indian golfer had earlier donated Rs 4.30 Lakh after giving away his 102 trophies to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus.

"The severed shoes with which I won the trophy in the US at Jr GOLF WORLD CH.SHIP-2018- were taken by Uncle Vanish Pradhan ji for Rs 3,30,000-, and I donated the money to PMCARES- Whether we live or not, my country should stay, everyone has to be saved from Corona @narendramodi Jai Hind," Arjun tweeted in Hindi.



After the establishment of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund by Prime Minister Modi, several sportspersons have come forward to contribute and help the country combat COVID-19.

Among them is Indian cricketer Suresh Raina who had pledged Rs 31 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and wrestler Bajrang Punia have also contributed their bit for the cause.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's total number of coronavirus cases has spiked to 18,601, of which 14,759 patients are active cases and 3,252 cases have been recovered/ migrated and 590 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)

