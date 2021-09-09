Young Indian paddler Mudit gears up for European challenge, to play in Danish Super League

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Young Indian paddler Mudit Dani is all set to participate in the top division European League after he signed up to play for the B75 Table Tennis club in the Danish Super League.

Currently the sixth-ranked Indian in the men's singles world rankings, Mudit has earlier played in the leagues in Germany and France and, now has signed a season-long contract with the B75 Table Tennis club.

"I'm very excited as this is my first time playing in the top league in a European country. For this I'd like to thank B75 for believing in me. Experience of playing in the leagues always helps players to perform better at the international level," Mudit said in a statement.



Ace Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal has also played in the Danish League in the past.

The upcoming season of the league will see the participation of some of the top international paddlers from across the world including the Olympic Games medallist and the former World No. 8 Michael Maze of Denmark.

Mudit made his senior debut in 2018 and won his first-ever medal in the senior circuit at the US Open in 2019. Recently he played the World Table Tennis Contender in Doha and Budapest. (ANI)

