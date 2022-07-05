Young shuttlers shine, showcase talent in Delhi Zonal Badminton Championship organised by DCBA

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Young shuttlers delivered scintillating performances in The Delhi Zonal Badminton Championship 2022 organised by Delhi Capital Badminton Association (DCBA) across 11 Zones of Delhi, which concluded on Monday.

This championship started on July 2 and saw some young and exciting badminton players from the city battling it out on the court for the ultimate glory.

This is the first time that 11 tournaments were conducted, managed and run at the same time across the national capital.



The tournament included all zones, there were more than 1,000 entries for the Delhi Zonal Badminton Championship 2022 suggesting the growing popularity of Badminton, with young players exhibiting tremendous talent.

The excitement and interest of the players to participate in the competition, was extremely high, suggesting that Badminton is a fast-growing sport in Delhi.

Speaking about the young shuttlers, DCBA President Dr Ameeta Sinh said, "We look after them so that they feel that they are being cared for, they are being nurtured, they are being watched and on the basis of these points, we will be able to identify the correct talent to build the players of Delhi."

The tournament was held for all categories i.e. under 13, 15, 17 19 years boys and girls, Senior Men and Women, and also Masters in all categories from 35+ to 65+ years.

Entries were accepted only in online mode. The online entries were open for Delhi players only. For complete transparency, draws were held online on July 1 so as to enable participants to watch the tournament draw in real-time. (ANI)

