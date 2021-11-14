'Your achievements will inspire future generations': Anurag Thakur congratulates awardees

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur lauded all the athletes and coaches who were conferred with National Sports Awards 2021.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, presented the Sports and Adventure Awards 2021 (Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards-2021, Dronacharya Awards-2021, Arjuna Awards-2021, Dhyan Chand Awards-2021, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar-2021, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy-2021 and Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards-2020) at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Ravi Kumar, para shooter Avani Lekhara, Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri and India women's cricket stalwart Mithali Raj were among the 12 athletes who received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Anurag Thakur congratulated everyone and said the achievements of athletes will inspire future generations to achieve sporting excellence.



"Today the Hon. President of India Sh Ram Nath Kovind Ji conferred the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2021 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Your achievements will inspire future generations to achieve sporting excellence. Congratulations to all the awardees!" Anurag Thakur tweeted.

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), Sreejesh P.R (Hockey), Sumit Antil (Para Athletics), Pramod Bhagat (Para Badminton), Manish Narwal (Para Shooting), and Manpreet Singh (Hockey) are other athletes who were conferred with the prestigious award.

Indian opening batter Shikhar Dhawan, Tokyo 2020 Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel, and Para shuttler and Noida DM Suhas Yathiraj were among the 35 athletes who received the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Indian athletics coach TP Ouseph and former Indian women's hockey captain Pritam Siwach were among the 10 coaches who received the Dronacharya Award.

The specially organised award function is being held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. National Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports. (ANI)

