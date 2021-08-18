Your outstanding and robust performance will inspire the younger generation: Haryana DGP PK Agrawal to Neeraj

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 18 (ANI): Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday interacted with Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, Prashanta Kumar Agrawal at the police headquarters.

Welcoming Neeraj on behalf of the Haryana Police, the DGP congratulated him for his accomplishment and for making the nation proud and added that he has brought laurels to the state and nation by achieving such a big and important milestone at a very young age.

Praising Neeraj's brilliant performance, the DGP said: "You have scripted a new history and transformed the dream of 135 crore Indians into reality by bagging a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Your outstanding and robust performance will inspire the younger generation to come forward and excel in the sporting field."



Extending best wishes for his sporting career, the DGP also expressed hope that Neeraj would once again bring glory to the nation by achieving his target of a 90-metre javelin throw in the days to come.

Speaking on this occasion, Neeraj dedicated the gold medal to the nation. "My sport was not very popular. Despite this, I have given my best to the country by bagging a medal. Children and budding players should get inspired by this success and bring glory for the nation at the international level in the days to come. It will be the biggest gift for me," he said.

DGP Crime Mohd. Akil, DGP Prisons Shatrujeet Kapoor, ADGP Modernization & Welfare Alok Roy, ADGP State Vigilance Bureau Ajay Singhal, ADGP Administration AS Chawla, ADGP Law & Order Navdeep Singh Virk, ADGP Headquarters Kala Ramchandran, IG Law and Order Sanjay Kumar, CP Panchkula Saurabh Singh, Director Sports Department Haryana Pankaj Nain, other senior police officers and family members and coach of Neeraj Chopra were present on the occasion. (ANI)

