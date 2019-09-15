Your tenacity is admirable: PM Modi lauds Pankaj Advani

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi">Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Pankaj Advani, saying that his 'tenacity is admirable' after he clinched 22nd world title by winning a fourth straight final in the 150-up format at the IBSF World Billiards Championship in Myanmar.

Modi took to Twitter and wrote: "Congratulations @PankajAdvani247! The entire nation is proud of your accomplishments. Your tenacity is admirable. Best wishes for your future endeavours."

Calling his achievement "extremely special," Advani had said: "It's such a touch-and-go format and so unpredictable that winning this four years on the trot and five out of the last six is extremely special."

In a one-sided clash, Advani won the match by 6-2 against the local favourite Nay Thway Oo. After losing to Advani, Oo had to settle for a silver medal for the second time in a row.

Advani, speaking about his performance, said: "Every time I participate in a world championship, one thing is clear - my motivation to excel has not diminished. This win a testament to the fact that my hunger and fire are both well and truly alive." (ANI)

