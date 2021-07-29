You're a legend, India is proud of you: Rijiju, SAI hail Mary Kom after boxer's exit from Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday applauded ace boxer Mary Kom for achieving what "no other female boxer in the world" has ever attained.

Mary Kom, the face of India's boxing contingent, faced a shocking defeat -- split decision -- at the hands of Colombia's Ingrit Valencia to bow out from the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Rijiju, the Union Minister of Law and Justice, also said the Mary Kom was a clear winner but judges had their "own calculations".

"Dear Mary Kom, you lost in Tokyo Olympics by just one point but for me you are always a champion! You have achieved what no other female boxer in the world has ever achieved. You are a legend. India is proud of you BOXING & OLYMPICS will miss you @MangteC," Rijiju tweeted.

"For all of us @MangteC was the clear winner but Judges have their own calculations," he added.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings thanked Mary Kom after the boxer's exit from the Tokyo Olympics.

"You floated like a butterfly and stung like a bee. Thank you Mary, you are legendary," SAIMedia tweeted.



"@MangteCwill continue to win every time someone picks up," CSK tweeted.

Mumbai Indians termed Mary Kom "the greatest ever".

"At 38 she punched for India's pride in Tokyo! MARY KOM. SIMPLY THE GREATEST," Mumbai Indians tweeted.



Valencia advanced to the quarter-finals of the showpiece event after defeating Mary Kom in the women's flyweight (48-51kg) category event.

Valencia got off to a flyer as she won the first round. Four out of the five judges gave her a 10 while one had a 9 for her showing.

Mary Kom came back with a flurry of punches on Valencia to win the second round but the Rio Olympics bronze medallist maintained the lead. In the third round also, Mary Kom gave her best, but in the end, it was just not enough on the day. (ANI)

