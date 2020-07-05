'You're pride of our nation': Yuvraj, Raina extend birthday wishes to PV Sindhu as she turns 25

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina extended their birthday wishes to ace shuttler PV Sindhu as she turned 25 today.

Taking to Twitter Yuvraj tweeted, "Happy birthday @Pvsindhu1 wishing you a great day and year ahead. May you soar to new heights and continue to bring laurels to our country my best wishes. Stay safe"



Left-handed batsman Raina thanked Sindhu for representing India and called her a 'pride of the nation'.

"Happy Birthday @Pvsindhu1 Thanks for representing India, you are the pride of the nation. Keep inspiring! Keep Shining!" Raina tweeted.



Sindhu won a gold medal in the 2019 BWF World Championships in Basel, defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final of the tournament. She became the first Indian to win gold at BWF World Championships.

Sindhu had four other medals at the World Championships. She bagged bronze in 2013 and 2014 while in 2017 and 2018 she claimed silver medals. She also won the silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also greeted Sindhu and wrote, "Birthday greetings to India's first World Badminton Champion and Olympic Medalist @Pvsindhu1 I wish her a good health, long life and happiness forever. Keep shining and making India proud!"

Sindhu also received a number of wishes from the badminton fraternity. Former player Jwala Gutta and current stars like N Sikki Reddy, Ashwini Ponnappa, England's Ben Lane were among those who wished her on the occasion. (ANI)

