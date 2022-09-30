Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina urge people to register for Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi, September 30 (ANI) : Cricket World Cup winners and Indian legends Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina encouraged Delhiites to sign up for the Delhi Half Marathon and make the capital city proud.

A woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every three minutes in India and therefore Yuvraj Singh's Non-Profit Organization (NPO) YouWeCan will be raising funds through the Delhi Half Marathon to fight Breast Cancer.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Suresh Raina praised the spirit of Delhi, "A city whose heart is in its every step Delhi. Proud to celebrate the spirit of #RangDeDilli."

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon Event Ambassador Haile Gebrselassie also encouraged the citizens of India to step out of their homes for an exciting run, "I will run as long as I live. Running is my life, and I am proud yet excited to be the Event Ambassador for the most prestigious half marathon, #VedantaDHM22! See you in less than a month's time! Register now."



Registration for all physical race categories are Half marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run (5km), Senior Citizens' Run (3km) and the Champions with Disability Run (3km) will stay open until 11:59 PM on Tuesday, 4th October 2022 or until spots are filled, whichever is earlier.

To encourage women's participation, there are a limited number of running places reserved for those applicants who are unable to submit a timing certificate or do not fall within the timings mentioned on the event website.

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon Virtual Run: Participants from anywhere in the world will be able to experience the magic of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon and run as one with the event via the exclusive Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon app. The virtual race categories are Half Marathon, Open 10K and the Great Delhi Run (5 km).

Earlier Haile Gebrselassie, one of the greatest distance runners in history, was announced the International Event Ambassador at Delhi Half Marathon 2022.

The Ethiopian won the 10,000 m gold in successive Olympics (1996 & 2000) and eight World Championships Indoor and Outdoor track titles from the 1,500 m to the 10,000 m in a storied career. (ANI)

