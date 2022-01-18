Zahan Setalvad takes top spot in 3rd round of equestrian trials for 2022 Asian Games

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): The third round of 19th Asian Games equestrian (show jumping) trials for the team and the individual event concluded at Amateur Riders' Club, Mahalaxmi Race Course in Maharashtra.



The continental games will take place in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China from September 10 to 25. There were two rounds of show jumping which were held for the team and individual qualification. On January 13, the show jumping of 1.40 m was organised for the team qualification and on January 16, the show jumping of 1.50 m was organised for individual qualification.

In 1.40m show jumping category event, Zahan Setalvad secured first position while riding on Caprice with one penalty committed by him. Zahan finished his rounds in 68.30 seconds. Sehaj Singh Virk and Kirat Singh Nagra rode on their horses Laila Lardanos and Little Joe positioned 2nd and 3rd respectively, as they finished their rounds in 70.59 and 71.28 seconds.

1.50 m show jumping category event again witnessed Zahan Setalvad securing top position riding on his horse El Capitan. Zahan committed 4 penalties in his part of rounds and finished them in 76.94seconds. The 2nd and 3rd rank were awarded to Kaevaan Setalvad and Kirat Singh Nagra who rode on their horses Alasdair and Little Joe by finishing their set of rounds in 76.77 and 80.22 seconds respectively. (ANI)

