Pandya slammed for 'disrespectful' birthday wish for Zaheer

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya faced backlash from the cricket fans after he tweeted a video of him smashing former Indian bowler Zaheer Khan for a six in a match, on the latter's birthday. However, Khan came up with a witty response to Pandya's tweet.

Former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan, who turned 41 on Monday, was flooded with wishes on Twitter from his former teammates and current Indian players, including Pandya's wish, which didn't go down too well with cricket fans.

"Happy birthday Zak ... Hope you smash it out of the park like I did here Zaheer Khan," Pandya tweeted along with a video of him smashing Zaheer for a six during a match.

Pandya's birthday wishes left fans fuming who slammed the 'Indian all-rounder' with brassy replies on his video.



A large number of netizens found Pandya's wish 'disrespectful' and 'embarrassing.'





However, Khan came up with a humorously witty reply to Pandya's wish and tweeted:

"Hahahaha....thank you for the wishes Hardik Pandya my batting skills can never be as good as yours but the birthday was as good as the next delivery you faced from me in this match," replied Khan with a wink emoticon.



The Indian pacer, Khan played 92 Tests and 200 One Day Internationals for India.

Pandya recently underwent a lower-back surgery in London, after he had complained of back pain after India's final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on September 22. (ANI)