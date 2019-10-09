IHardik Pandya (left) and Zaheer Khan (right)
IHardik Pandya (left) and Zaheer Khan (right)

Pandya slammed for 'disrespectful' birthday wish for Zaheer

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 07:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya faced backlash from the cricket fans after he tweeted a video of him smashing former Indian bowler Zaheer Khan for a six in a match, on the latter's birthday. However, Khan came up with a witty response to Pandya's tweet.
Former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan, who turned 41 on Monday, was flooded with wishes on Twitter from his former teammates and current Indian players, including Pandya's wish, which didn't go down too well with cricket fans.
"Happy birthday Zak ... Hope you smash it out of the park like I did here Zaheer Khan," Pandya tweeted along with a video of him smashing Zaheer for a six during a match.
Pandya's birthday wishes left fans fuming who slammed the 'Indian all-rounder' with brassy replies on his video.

A large number of netizens found Pandya's wish 'disrespectful' and 'embarrassing.'


However, Khan came up with a humorously witty reply to Pandya's wish and tweeted:
"Hahahaha....thank you for the wishes Hardik Pandya my batting skills can never be as good as yours but the birthday was as good as the next delivery you faced from me in this match," replied Khan with a wink emoticon.

The Indian pacer, Khan played 92 Tests and 200 One Day Internationals for India.
Pandya recently underwent a lower-back surgery in London, after he had complained of back pain after India's final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on September 22. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 08:06 IST

Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger announces retirement from football

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Germany's World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger has announced his retirement from football.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 07:58 IST

Hashim Amla gears up to sign for Surrey on Kolpak deal

London [UK], Oct 9 (ANI): Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla is all set to sign for England county, Surrey, as a Kolpak registration.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:48 IST

Mithali Raj expecting a 'very competitive' ODI series against...

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Ahead of the first One Day International (ODI) against South Africa, India skipper Mithali Raj said that the three-match series between the two teams is going to be 'very competitive'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 22:36 IST

Hardik Pandya begins his road to fitness post-surgery

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who recently underwent a lower-back surgery, thanked his fans for their support and said he has begun his road to full fitness.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 22:12 IST

Saweety Boora knocked out of AIBA Women's World Championships

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 8 (ANI): Indian boxer Saweety Boora was knocked out of the ongoing AIBA Women's World Championships after she suffered a defeat in her pre-quarterfinal bout against Louise Price here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 22:11 IST

I am where I want to be, says Dani Ceballos

Leeds [UK], Oct 8 (ANI): Arsenal's Dani Ceballos does not regret leaving Real Madrid and says he is happy that his currently where he wants to be.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 20:20 IST

ECB to invest money in women's cricket to make it gender-balanced sport

London [UK], Oct 8 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday announced that £20m will be invested in women's and girls' cricket over the next two years in an attempt to make cricket a gender-balanced sport.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 19:36 IST

Sachin Tendulkar meets head of three forces

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the honourary Group Captain rank in the Indian Air Force (IAF), met with the Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Army chief General Bipin Rawat, and Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh on the 87th Indian Air Force Day on Tuesd

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 19:28 IST

Indian football coach Igor Stimac extends Dussehra wishes to Indian fans

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Indian football team coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday extended Dussehra greetings to his Indian fans while wishing the residents of his native country a happy Independence Day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 18:41 IST

Harry Maguire 'gutted' over Manchester United's 'not good...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is 'gutted' over his club's 'not good enough' performance so far and urged that they must stick together.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 18:23 IST

Melbourne Stars signs Dale Steyn for BBL season six

London [UK], Oct 8 (ANI): South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has signed a deal with the Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Stars on Tuesday for the upcoming sixth edition.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 18:16 IST

Mary Kom advances to quarters, defeat Jutmas Jitpong in World...

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 8 (ANI): Six-time World Champion Mary Kom thrashed Jutmas Jitpong of Thailand by 5-0 in the ongoing AIBA Women's World Boxing Championship and moved into the quarterfinals of the tournament here on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl