Pep Guardiola admits Arteta moving to Arsenal

Leeds[UK], Dec 17 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted that the club's assistant coach Mikel Arteta is travelling to Arsenal.

"I know what you know. Today I saw him. He's travelling, yes."We were so smart to pick him up and now the others want him. He's an incredible person, a good manager, that's why he's done well with us," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

The position of Arsenal's chief is lying vacant since the departure of Unai Emery after the club's dismal performance in the ongoing Premier League.

The thirty-seven-year-old held a meeting with the Gunners' managing director Vinai Venkateshram and emerged as the main contender for becoming Arsenal's upcoming Permanent manager.

Arteta has won three trophies with the Manchester City under the leadership of Guardiola but has never held a managerial position in career. (ANI)

