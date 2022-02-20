PKL: Haryana Steelers go down 27-30 against Patna Pirates

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 20 (ANI): Haryana Steelers' campaign at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 8 came to an end after going down 27-30 against Patna Pirates on Saturday.

Rising allrounder Ashish Narwal and defender Jaideep were the star performers for Haryana Steelers as they continued to put on a brave fight till the final whistle in the match.

But Patna Pirates' defence managed to catch Vikash Kandola and Ashish Narwal in the final minute and turned the match in their favour.

Haryana Steelers got off to a slow start in the match as Patna Pirates picked up a 3-0 lead by the third minute. Vinay opened the scoring for Haryana Steelers picking a bonus point on his second raid of the match.

In the 10th minute, Patna Pirates inflicted an All Out on Haryana Steelers to extend their lead to 12-4. But with three minutes left in the first half, Haryana Steelers inflicted an All out on Patna Pirates to reduce the gap to 13 -15.



Meetu earned a bonus point as Haryana Steelers went into halftime trailing 14-17.

Vikash Kandola earned a raid point at the start of the second half. Three minutes later, the Haryana Steelers captain Vikash Kandola earned a tackle point to reduce the gap to 16-18.

Ashish Narwal picked up a bonus point in the 26th minute, and moments later Surender Nada earned a tackle point as Haryana Steelers reduced the gap to just one point, trailing 20-21.

In the 32nd minute, Patna Pirates earned a two-point raid to increase their lead by four points to 26-22. With four minutes left in the match, Jaideep inflicted a Super Tackle to reduce the gap to 24-27.

Moments later, Ashish Narwal earned two raid points, and the gap was again reduced to just one point. In the 39th minute, Surender Nada earned a tackle point to level the score at 27-27.

But with just 40 seconds left, Patna Pirates inflicted a Super Tackle to get two points, and Haryana Steelers went down 27-30. (ANI)

