PM Modi, Anurag Thakur congratulate Indian archers after they bag 15 medals in World Youth Championship

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian contingent at the World Archery Youth Championships in Wroclaw, Poland after the team won 15 medals including 8 gold medals.

The Indian contingent won 8 gold, two silver, and five bronze medals. The Prime Minister also hoped that the World Youth Championships' success inspires more youngsters to pursue archery and excel in it.

"The Indian contingent at the World Archery Youth Championships in Wroclaw has made us proud by winning 15 medals including 8 Golds. Congrats to our team and best wishes for their future endeavours. May this success inspire more youngsters to pursue archery and excel in it," PM Modi tweeted.



Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur also congratulated the team as he termed India's performance as spellbinding. He wrote: "Wroclaw 2021 World Archery Youth Championships Congratulations to Team India on a spellbinding performance! GOLD 8 SILVER 2 BRONZE 5."

On Sunday, Komalika Bari became the new under-21 recurve world champion at the Youth World Championships while India's Junior recurve archers also bagged gold in the men's and the mixed team event.

In the U21 men's recurve team final the Indian team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Aditya Choudhary, and Parth Sushant Salunkhe clinched the gold medal in a very exciting fashion. Indian trio came from behind to clinch the 5-3 win against Spain. Parth Salunkhe later joined Komalika Bari in the mixed team event, to capture another gold for India. The duo produced a brilliant comeback against the Spanish duo to win 5-3 after being down 2-0 in the match.

Komalika Bari then grabbed her second gold of the day in the women's individual event after defeating Canales Elia of Spain by 7-3 in the final. She became the second Indian woman after Deepika Kumari to claim both the U-21 World Championship and the U-18 title. The cadet title was won by Bari in Madrid in 2019.

Earlier, in the U18 men's recurve team final, top seeds Bishal Changmai, Vickey Ruhal, Amit Kumar edged the team from France in a tight final. Indians see off the French team by 5-3. Changmai later joined Tamnna in the mixed team event final where the Indians defeated Japan very comfortably by 6-2 for the second recurve gold medal of the day. (ANI)

