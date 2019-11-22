Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo
Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo

Practice match with pink ball before D/N Test would have helped us: Russell Domingo

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 22:15 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): After conceding a lead of 68 runs on the first day of the ongoing day-night Test against India, Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo on Friday said that a practice match ahead of the pink-ball Test would have benefitted the visitors.
"We did request a practice match with pink ball, but with current schedule it was not possible. A practice match would have definitely helped us. But no excuses for our batting performances, we are long way behind in terms of Test match cricket, there is no doubt about that," Domingo told reporters.
India ended day one of the ongoing day-night Test against Bangladesh at the score of 174/3 here at the Eden Gardens. India currently has a lead of 68 runs over the visitors.
Earlier in the day, India bundled out Bangladesh for 106 runs as Ishant Sharma scalped five wickets for the hosts. All ten wickets were taken by the pacers.
"Obviously it was not a good day for us. We thought that the best way for us to win the match was to bat first and put runs on the board. Batting order is fine for me, Mushfiqur is fine batting at number five, we have to provide opportunities to the younger players," Domingo said.
"We are playing against a good Indian side. They have experienced fast bowlers and their bowling attack is fantastic. They have put other teams in trouble as well as they are very disciplined," he added.
During their batting innings, Bangladesh also became the first international cricket team to have two concussion substitutes in the same match. Liton Das was replaced by Mehidy Hasan while Taijul Islam came in place of Nayeem Hasan.
"It is an unusual situation. We decided to play Nayeem as he gets a little bounce out of the pitch. In the next innings, the top order will be required to do the bulk of the scoring. We did not bat well today, there are no excuses for that," Domingo said.
"Our batting lineup is not that experienced. They are a fantastic bowling lineup and they are better than us currently, there is no doubt about that. They bowled really well and we are struggling for confidence at the top-order," he added.
Domingo also compared the bowling attacks of both the sides and said it is steep learning curve for Bangladesh's seamers at the moment.
"If you compare how many matches both sides' pacers have played, there is a difference. It takes a time for young pacers to understand what length to bowl. They will learn in time, it is a steep learning curve at the moment," Domingo said.
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will resume day two for India at the individual scores of 59 and 23 respectively.
Bangladesh had also lost the opening Test against India by an innings and 130 runs. (ANI)

