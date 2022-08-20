Rajasthan Warriors' Majahar Jamadar and Sreejesh S of Mumbai Khiladis top performers during week one of Ultimate Kho Kho

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI): Rajasthan Warriors' captain Majahar Jamadar and Sreejesh S of Mumbai Khiladis have emerged as the highlight of the opening week of Ultimate Kho Kho Season 1.

Ultimate Kho Kho has been featuring six teams--Chennai Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors and Telugu Yoddhas, in Season 1, which has been taking place at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Pune, Maharashtra.

Season 1, which kickstarted on August 14, will go on till September 4.

Even though their respective teams have not had expected starts in the league, both caught many eyeballs for their sensational performances.

Kolhapur boy Jamadar is not only the top attacker of the league with 52 total points but also leads the chart of total skydives (9) and total high fives (4). The 31-year-old attacker has scored an impressive 48 points by dismissing opposition defenders with dives.

Chennai Quick Guns' Ramji Kashyap (46) and Arun Gunki of Telugu Yoddhas (32) claim the second and third positions respectively in the top attackers' list.



He has won the 'Attacker of the Match' award twice and the 'Ultimate Kho of the Match' award once during the three matches. The Rajasthan Warriors' skipper, Jamadar has been giving his all for the team but they are yet to secure the first win of the season.

Trivandrum (Kerala)-born Sreejesh, on the other hand, has emerged as the top defender in the first week of Ultimate Kho Kho.

He has defence time of seven minutes and 39 seconds to his name and is followed by Chennai Quick Guns' Ramji Kashyap (7mins, 8sec) and Mumbai Khiladis' Vijay Hajare (6min, 31sec).

The 27-year-old chaser played a crucial role in Mumbai Khiladis' lone victory on Monday by scoring bonus points in defence and also spending close to three minutes on the field. For his brilliant show, he has also adjudged Defender of the Match in that game.

On Sunday, Gujarat Giants will look to maintain their unbeaten run when they clash with Odisha Juggernauts while Rajasthan Warriors will hope to clinch a maiden win in the league against Telugu Yoddhas.

Ultimate Kho Kho is promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India.

Exciting action of the on-going season has been telecasted live in five languages on Sony Sports Network--SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi & Marathi) SONY TEN 4 (Telugu & Tamil) as well as streamed live on SonyLIV. (ANI)

