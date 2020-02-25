13-year-old Vansh Nandal selected for Junior Tennis Championships

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): "Want to give India their own Roger Federer," said the 13-year-old Vansh Nandal after getting selected in the Indian team for the upcoming World Junior Tennis Championships.

The Championships will be held in Australia from March 28-April 5. Vansh is currently ranked at the number two spot and while playing the games in the U-12 category, he also held the number one spot.

"I started playing tennis at the age of six. I have been selected for the World Junior Tennis Championship which will be held in Australia, it will take place from March 28-April 5 at Gold Coast. I aspire to bring a gold medal for the country in the Olympics," Vansh told ANI.

"I was ranked number one in the U-12 category. I am currently focusing on the upcoming tournaments. This game is very costly, I took inspiration from Roger Federer. I want to work very hard and I want to give India their own Roger Federer," he added.

Vansh's father Anil Vandal said that he wants to see his son bringing gold for the country in the Olympics done day.

"I wish that he brings gold for the country one day. He has been injured in the past, but he always kept at it. Tennis is his passion. He worked very hard and his ranking is a testament to that. I got the information of his selection through the mail sent by AITA," he added. (ANI)