2020 BNP Paribas Open postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

California [USA], Mar 9 (ANI): Due to the public health emergency after a confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) locally, the 2020 BNP Paribas Open "will not take place at this time" and will be held later.

"We are very disappointed that the tournament will not take place, but the health and safety of the local community, fans, players, volunteers, sponsors, employees, vendors, and everyone involved with the event is of paramount importance," said Tournament Director Tommy Haas in a statement.

"We are prepared to hold the tournament on another date and will explore options," he added.



Evidence suggests that the deadly virus, which originated in the Wuhan--capital of the Hubei province in central China -- has reached some 30 US states, with two more deaths being reported in Washington -- both linked to a virus-hit care home near Seattle - that has brought the nationwide toll to at least 21.

More than 100 countries have confirmed new cases of COVID-19 while the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the situation as a 'public health emergency.' (ANI)

