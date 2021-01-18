9 people linked to Australian Open test positive for coronavirus

Melbourne [Australia], January 18 (ANI): Nine people associated with the upcoming Australian Open have so far tested positive for coronavirus, according to Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews on Monday.

Out of those nine people, an unnamed player participating in the showpiece event has tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking at a news conference, Andrews revealed that there are four new COVID-19 cases connected with the Australian Open, saying "they are all safely tucked away in quarantine", CNN reported.

On Sunday, the Australian Open announced that 25 players have been put under quarantine after one passenger on the charter flight tested positive for coronavirus.



As many as 58 passengers were there on the flight, including 25 players, with all now in quarantine.

"One positive COVID-19 test has been returned from a passenger on a charter flight into Melbourne from Doha which arrived at 5.30am on 16 January. The passenger is not a member of the playing contingent and had tested negative before the flight," Australian Open said in a statement.

"There were 58 passengers on the flight, including 25 players. All are already in quarantine hotels. The 25 players on the flight will not be able to leave their hotel room for 14 days and until they are medically cleared. They will not be eligible to practise," it added.

Defending champ Novak Djokovic and women's singles legend Serena Williams were among the entries named for the Australian Open in December last month

The mega-event will take place at Melbourne Park from February 8-21 and will feature singles, doubles, and wheelchair competitions. (ANI)

