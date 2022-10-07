A massive turnout for Tennis Premier League Talent Day in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): After a dynamic start to the Tennis Premier League's Talent Day initiative in Hyderabad, the Delhi leg of the initiative saw elite young tennis players show up to the event in large numbers. The Talent Day, which was hosted by the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) in the RK Khanna tennis stadium on Thursday, was filled with young vibrant tennis players eager to take to the court.

Indian tennis icons, Zeeshan Ali, a seven-time National champion and a former Davis Cup player for India and the current coach of the Indian Davis Cup team and Rohit Rajpal, Former Davis Cup player for India and Captain of the Indian Davis Cup team, were present at the event to observe the young talent at display at the Tennis Premier League Talent Day in Delhi.

They were accompanied by Ankita Bhambri who has won a total of nine singles and nine doubles titles on tournaments of the ITF Circuit. Bhambri, who will also be the mentor of the Punjab Tigers team in season four of the Tennis Premier League, also assessed the young talent that was giving their all during the matches.

The Talent Days initiative of the Tennis Premier League has already strengthened and helped to develop the grassroots level of tennis in India. The initiative provides the chosen players with the opportunity to rub shoulders with the most elite tennis players in the country together with many other international tennis stars who are going to be playing in the league.

Raminder Singh, Co-Owner of the Punjab Tigers and Sneh Patel Owner of the Delhi Binny's Brigade, graced the event with their presence. The extremely driven co-founders of the Tennis Premier League, Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain were present at the event also. They were highly jubilant about the massive turnout for the Delhi Talent Day and were excited to see the skill of the young players that took part in the event.



Zeeshan Ali, expressed his jubilation as he said, "This time the turnout for the Talent Day here in Delhi was even bigger than last year's, which is such a great sight because it shows the kind of positive impact the TPL is having on Tennis at the grassroots level. We got to see some highly talented young players which filled me with delight, I am sure all of them have a very bright future in the sport."

Rohit Rajpal, the Treasurer of the All-India Tennis Association (AITA) also expressed his delight as he said, "We want players and tennis as a whole to benefit in every way and the TPL is doing that so consistently by providing them with a great platform. It was also amazing talking to Raminder Singh and Sneh Patel, who as entrepreneurs, are looking to help develop the sport in India and I believe they are playing a vital role to unlock the potential of Indian tennis."

Kashish Bhatia, was the winner from the Women's category as she defeated her opponent with ease, trouncing her 10-0 in the final. She will play for Delhi Binny's Brigade in season 4 of the Tennis Premier League and will receive a cheque of Rs. 50,000.

Apurav Vemuri and Abhaya Vemuri were selected from the Girl's U-18 category; they defeated their opponents in the final 10-5 and 10-7 respectively. Apurva will represent Punjab Tigers in season 4 while Abhaya will play for Delhi Binny's Brigade. Both Apurva and Abhaya will receive a cheque for Rs. 30,000 each.

Raminder Singh, Co-Owner of the Punjab Tigers said," I have always wanted to help Indian athletes to compete with the best in the world and the TPL is not only doing that with the league itself but initiatives such as these Talent Days I believe are the perfect way to go about it. The TPL offers tennis with a flawless platform which is helping tennis grow and become popular in India and I am sure it will continue to do so. Now I am extremely excited for our first match in season four."

Sneh Patel, Owner of the Delhi Binny's Brigade also expressed his excitement as he signed-off with, "Today's Talent Day event had such a massive turnout, it was brilliant to see such talented young players make their way to the R.K Khanna stadium here in Delhi. The league has already helped Indian Tennis come leaps and bounds since its inception. I see the Tennis Premier League growing even bigger and that's all thanks to Kunal and Mrunal, who are doing a great job with the league and in turn that will continue to benefit Indian Tennis as a whole." (ANI)

