AIG Ashish Kapoor on the victory stand after winning gold medals during World Police and Fire Games at Chengdu, China.
AIG Ashish Kapoor on the victory stand after winning gold medals during World Police and Fire Games at Chengdu, China.

AIG Ashish Kapoor clinches two gold medals at WPFG

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:14 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in Vigilance Bureau of Punjab, Ashish Kapoor has bagged gold medals in both singles and doubles titles in Tennis events during the World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) 2019, held at Chengdu in China.
A spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said that Kapoor made the country proud by winning gold medals for the consecutive four times in these games. He further said Ashish has been All India Police champion in tennis singles events for the last 15 years.
WPFG takes place every two years in which officers or officials from police and Fire Departments from all over the world compete in the different events.
"In New York Games-2011 he got silver whereas in Belfast, Ireland (2013), Fairfax USA (2015) and Los Angles USA (2017) he clinched two gold medals," the spokesperson said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 21:33 IST

Karunaratne, Thirimanne put Sri Lanka on dominate position on...

Galle [Sri Lanka], Aug 17 (ANI): Sri Lankan team is only 135 runs away from registering a win against New Zealand in the first Test match as it scored 133 runs on the fourth day, chasing a target of 268 runs.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 21:30 IST

HS Prannoy slams Selection Committee for sports awards

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Soon after the Selection Committee for sports awards announced players' name for the Arjuna award, Indian shuttler HS Prannoy slammed the committee saying that 'performance is least considered in our country'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 21:21 IST

Nominees for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna, Dhyanchand,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Selection Committee for sports awards 2019 on Saturday nominated the names of various sportspersons for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Dhyanchand Award, Dronacharya Award.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:27 IST

Privilege and honour to be a part of Indian team setup: Ravi Shastri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): India head coach Ravi Shastri, who retained his position, has said that it is his privilege and honour to be a part of the Indian team setup.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:15 IST

Five sportspersons to get Dhyanchand award

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Selection Committee for sports awards 2019 on Saturday recommended names of five sportspersons for the Dhyanchand award this year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:05 IST

Panjab University wins MAKA trophy

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Panjab University, Chandigarh has won the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) trophy, the Selection Committee for sports awards 2019 announced on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:44 IST

Six coaches recommended for Dronacharya award

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Selection Committee for sports awards 2019 on Saturday recommended names of six coaches for Dronacharya award, three coaches each in 'regular category' and 'life-time category'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:02 IST

Ravindra Jadeja, Poonam Yadav among 19 sportspersons nominated...

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Cricketers Ravindra Jadeja and Poonam Yadav among 19 sportspersons have been nominated for the Arjuna award. The names of the sportspersons were finalised by the Selection Committee on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 17:22 IST

Deepa Malik to get Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Rio Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik is all set to get the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in Para Athletics.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 16:09 IST

No better way to start, says Aritz Aduriz after match-winning...

Leeds [UK], Aug 17 (ANI): Athletic Bilbao forward Aritz Aduriz, who scored the match-winning goal against Barcelona on Saturday, said that there is no better way to start the La Liga campaign.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:48 IST

Luis Suarez suffers a right calf injury

Barcelona [Spain], Aug 17 (ANI): Barcelona on Saturday confirmed that Luis Suarez has sustained a right calf injury during the La Liga clash against Athletic Bilbao.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:37 IST

Sachin, Laxman extend greetings on Navroz

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Parsi community is celebrating Navroz today and former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman wished their fans on this occasion.

Read More
iocl