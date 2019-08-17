AIG Ashish Kapoor clinches two gold medals at WPFG

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in Vigilance Bureau of Punjab, Ashish Kapoor has bagged gold medals in both singles and doubles titles in Tennis events during the World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) 2019, held at Chengdu in China.

A spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said that Kapoor made the country proud by winning gold medals for the consecutive four times in these games. He further said Ashish has been All India Police champion in tennis singles events for the last 15 years.

WPFG takes place every two years in which officers or officials from police and Fire Departments from all over the world compete in the different events.

"In New York Games-2011 he got silver whereas in Belfast, Ireland (2013), Fairfax USA (2015) and Los Angles USA (2017) he clinched two gold medals," the spokesperson said. (ANI)

