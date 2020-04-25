AITA and SAI to launch 'education webinar for coaches' from April 27

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): The All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) will jointly conduct an "Education Webinar for Coaches" from April 27 to May 9.

The online program will have a total of 12 sessions, to be undertaken by various tennis experts and tutors, over a period of two weeks starting from this Monday. During the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the AITA seeks to engage tennis coaches by sharing new developments in coaching.

This unique webinar will aim to touch upon topics like tennis during lockdown, fitness training, goal setting, strategy and tactics, nutrition, mental training, first aid, competitions format coaching children and youngsters, communication and information regarding the AITA circuit, ITF tours, ATP tour and WTA tour, to name a few.

Suresh Sonachalam, Director, AITA coach's education program and Nar Singh, Administrator, AITA coach's education are scheduled to launch the webinar.

Gary O'Brien, Balachandran Manikkath, Chelston Pinto, Nandan Bal, Shiny Chandran, Kawaljeet Singh, Hemant Bendrey and Manoj Vaidhya are enlisted to take up the various online sessions scheduled in the webinar program.

Each session will begin at 10 am daily and will be divided into two parts of forty minutes each. A "Questions and Answers" break of 30 minutes will be the filler between the two parts. The first part will be conducted solo by one of the tutors lined up for the webinar. During the second part, the expert may be joined in by one or more tutors.

AITA and SAI believe that by participating in these advanced, interactive knowledge-sharing sessions the coaches will gain tactical, scientific and general knowledge about the sport of tennis. (ANI)

