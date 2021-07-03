AITA selects Indian team for ITF World Junior Tennis Finals

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The Junior Selection Committee of the All India Tennis Association (AITA), chaired by Suman Kapur, has selected the Indian team for the upcoming International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Junior Tennis Finals 2021 to be held from August 2 to 7 at Prostejov, Czech Republic.

The following players will represent India in the 2021 edition of the ITF World Junior Tennis Finals: Rethin Pranav R S, Kriish Ajay Tyagi, Tejas Ahuja, Manas Manoj Dhamne (Reserve). Sajid Lodi will be the captain of the Indian team.



The Finals is the International Tennis Federation's Team Championships for Boys of 14 and under-age group. For the 21st consecutive year, the Finals will take place at TK Prostejov.

The ITF World Junior Tennis Finals will be played on a round-robin basis followed by a knockout stage, as required, to place teams from 1st to 16th position. Each tie will consist of 2 singles and 1 doubles rubber.

Matches will be played on 16 clay courts or, in the case of bad weather, on nearby indoor courts. (ANI)

