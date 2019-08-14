AITA wants Davis Cup venue to be shifted from Pakistan

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Amid tension between India and Pakistan after the abrogation of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, All India Tennis Association (AITA) has written a letter to International Tennis Federation (ITF) to shift the Davis Cup venue from Pakistan or postpone the tournament for sometime.

"AITA has written to ITF asking for the change in venue of upcoming Davis Cup or postponing the tournament for some time until the situation between two countries becomes a bit sorted. Safety of players is our priority and in this situation, we cannot go and play there. AITA have mailed ITF regarding this matter," AITA sources told ANI.

In the letter written, AITA Secretary-General Hironmoy Chatterjee has expressed that the ITF is pushing AITA to get the Davis Cup tie shifted to a neutral venue.

"We are extremely surprised that you have suggested that India can request for shifting this tie to a neutral venue. In case the Davis Cup Committee and the Board of Directors of ITF are satisfied with the security arrangements in Pakistan, they are most likely to refuse our request," Chatterjee wrote in a letter to ITF.

"In case the Board of Directors of ITF and the Davis Cup Committee are not 100% certain about the future because of the escalating tensions, the Board of Directors is fully authorised to either postpone the tie or hold the same at a neutral venue. We are, therefore, surprised that you are pushing us to make a request to shift the tie to a neutral venue. This responsibility rests with the ITF," he added.

The Indian team is scheduled to travel to Pakistan for the first time in 55 years to participate in the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1 tie at Islamabad on September 14 and 15.

Earlier, AITA Secretary-General Chatterjee on Monday wrote to the ITF, seeking final certificate confirming the safety of everyone who will be travelling to Pakistan for the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1 tie.

"The government has asked us to follow the Olympic Charter. AITA has clearly stated to government and players that ITF has taken full responsibility for safety," Chatterjee said in the letter written to ITF.

"We're aware that you had done a safety check before diplomatic ties were downgraded (by Pakistan). ITF may find it appropriate to do another check to its own satisfaction to ensure the safety of all the stakeholders connected with the tie," he added. (ANI)