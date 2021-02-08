AITA's 'Return to Tennis' endeavour continues with High Performance Training Camp for junior girls

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): After the successful conduct of a High Performance Training Camp for junior boys held in January, the tennis-association">All India Tennis Association's (AITA) 'Return to Tennis' endeavour continues with a High Performance Training Camp for junior girls, underway here at R.K. Khanna Tennis Stadium.

AITA, in a statement, said the aim of this camp is to mark the return to tennis of Indian players and to prepare them for return to competitive tennis.

"The prime focus of this camp is on physical conditioning, providing hitting opportunity with the best players, and providing high intensity of an inbuilt tournament. This camp aims to help and prepare junior Indian players for international tournaments which have now begun to roll out more steadily," AITA said.



Like the earlier camp for junior boys, this is a residential camp and is being conducted in a bio-bubble environment.

The camp curriculum and activities are being headed by the National Coach, Zeeshan Ali. Ali has been a former National Champion, Asian Games Gold Medalist, and Davis Cup player for India.

He will be assisted by Captain of the Junior Billi Jean King Cup (formerly Fed Cup) team Namita Bal as well as Shivika Burman, who is a former top Indian player, a winner on the ITF Women's Tour, and a well-known coach from Kolkata.

Sports Psychology, Nutrition & Diet, and Tennis Equipment experts have been roped in to enhance the trainees' skills beyond on-court practice. (ANI)

