Alcaraz lifts Next Gen ATP Finals title, defeats Korda in Milan

Milan [Italy], November 14 (ANI): Carlos Alcaraz on Saturday reigned supreme at the Next Gen ATP Finals, defeating Sebastian Korda 4-3(5), 4-2, 4-2 to win the title in Milan.



The 18-year-old is the first Spaniard to triumph at the 21-and-under event. He finished his breakthrough 2021 season in style by becoming the youngest player to earn 32 tour-level victories in a year since Andrei Medvedev, 18, went 32-11 in 1992.

In a high-quality match, Alcaraz hammered his groundstrokes with his usual deadly precision, stepping inside the baseline to target Korda's backhand as he pinned the American back. He broke twice and fired 15 winners to secure victory after 84 minutes.

"It is amazing," Alcaraz said in his on-court interview, as per nextgenatpfinals.com. "To be able to win this tournament means a lot to me. I am so excited right now and emotional. I was very, very nervous at the start. I had to be calm to save the break points. I know Korda is serving very well, so I had to play my best in those moments," he added. (ANI)

