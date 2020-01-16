Alex de Minaur withdraws from Australian Open

Sydney [Australia], Jan 16 (ANI): Tennis player Alex de Minaur on Thursday decided to withdraw himself from the upcoming Australian Open.

The player, who is suffering from the abdominal injury will not be taking part in the first Grand Slam of the year.

"Unfortunately Australian No.1 @alexdeminaur has withdrawn from #AusOpen 2020 with an abdominal injury," Australian Open's official handle tweeted.



Earlier this week, he also pulled out of the Adelaide International after re-aggravating his abdominal injury.

For the Grand Slam, Minaur was seeded at the 20th place due to the withdrawal of Kei Nishikori.

Overall, he is currently the number 21 in the world. (ANI)

