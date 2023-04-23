Alexander Erler-Lucas Miedler clinch doubles title in Munich

Munich [Germany], April 23 (ANI): Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler on Sunday clinched their second tour-level title of the season as a pair as they overcame top seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-3, 6-4 in the Bavarian International Tennis Championships final.

Austrians clinch their fourth title as a team. The Austrians were impressive throughout the 70-minute match, closing the net sharply and remaining calm at crucial moments. To win in Munich, they saved all three break points they faced.

"Munich is not that far from Austria, so it was great to play in front of the crowd with the great atmosphere. There were a lot of Austrians here as well. It was enjoyable to play here. I think we played amazing today, just too good," ATP.com quoted Miedler saying.



Erler and Miedler, who dropped only one set on their way to the victory, have already won four tour-level titles since forming their partnership in 2021. They won the title in Acapulco earlier this year, and their success in Munich is their second on clay. The tandem won their first title on the surface in Kitzbuhel two years ago.

"It is our fourth title and we are really happy that we got it. It was a really great week for us," Erler said.

At the ATP 250 clay-court tournament, Germans Krawietz and Puetz were aiming for their first tour-level triumph as a team. Krawietz, 31, is a two-time Munich champion, having won with Wesley Koolhof in 2021 and Andreas Mies in 2022. (ANI)

