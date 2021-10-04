Allegations of abuse against Zverev being investigated, announces ATP CEO

London [UK], October 4 (ANI): ATP on Monday announced that an internal investigation is currently underway into allegations concerning Alexander Zverev at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai in 2019.

Notably, more than a year ago Zverev's former partner -- Olga Sharypova -- alleged she was physically and emotionally abused by the German tennis star. Then just days before the 2021 US Open, a second interview was published by slate.com where she made further claims, as per ubitennis.

"When I got out of the shower, I was starting to take a towel and he came and said, 'Pack your stuff right now and leave "I'm just like, 'OK, can you wait a few minutes please? I'm naked here.' Sharypova commented on one incident she said happened during the 2019 Shanghai Masters.

"He started to punch me, and this time I understand that I can't be dough for punching."



Taking note of the incident, the ATP has condemned any form of violence or abuse and stated that the organisation will investigate such allegations related to conduct at an ATP member tournament.

ATP CEO Massimo Calvelli in a statement said: "The allegations raised against Alexander Zverev are serious and we have a responsibility to address them. We hope our investigation will allow us to establish the facts and determine appropriate follow-up action. We understand Zverev welcomes our investigation and acknowledge that he has denied all allegations. We will also be monitoring any further legal developments following the preliminary injunction obtained by Zverev in the German Courts."

Meanwhile, an Independent Safeguarding Report, commissioned by the ATP earlier in the season, has been completed. It represents a key element of the ATP's overall safeguarding review to ensure all adults and minors involved in professional tennis are safe and protected from abuse.

Compiled by a team of experts led by Chris Smart, former Detective Chief Inspector in the Metropolitan Police (UK), the report outlines a number of wide-ranging recommendations to ensure safeguarding is embedded across all aspects of ATP organisational activity. Topics covered include prevention, reporting and investigation of abuse, disciplinary measures, policy statements, event safety, training, information sharing, collaboration with other bodies of tennis and the appointment of dedicated safeguarding leads.

ATP will now evaluate the recommendations to identify immediate next steps and develop a longer-term safeguarding strategy relating to all matters of abuse, including domestic violence. (ANI)

