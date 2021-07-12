Amazing that we are three players tied on 20 Grand Slam titles: Nadal congratulates Djokovic

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal on Monday congratulated Novak Djokovic on winning his sixth Wimbledon title.

Djokovic had defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini to clinch his sixth Wimbledon title on Sunday.

"Congrats @DjokerNole on this amazing achievement. 20 Grand Slam titles is huge and it is amazing that we are 3 players tied on this. Well done and, again, congrats to you and your team for this! @Wimbledon," tweeted Nadal.



Nadal had opted out of this year's Wimbledon. The 35-year-old will also miss the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

World number one Serbian tennis player Djokovic on Sunday won his sixth Wimbledon title. With this win, Djokovic now has 20 Grand Slams to his name and he is now equal with Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer and Spanish player Rafael Nadal.

With this win, Djokovic has won three Grand Slams this year -- the Australian Open, French Open and now the Wimbledon. The top-seed would now look to end the year on a high by winning the last Grand Slam -- the US Open.

In the finals of Wimbledon 2021, Djokovic defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 at the Centre Court. The entire match lasted for three hours and 24 minutes.

Ashleigh Barty was on Saturday crowned the Wimbledon women's champion after she defeated Karolina Pliskova in the summit clash. This was the first Wimbledon win for Barty and her second Grand Slam win. (ANI)

