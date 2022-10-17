Andrey Rublev sweeps past Sebastian Korda to clinch Gijon Open title

Gijon [Spain], October 17 (ANI): Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev clinched his fourth tour-level crown of the season on Sunday when he overpowered Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-3 in the Gijon Open final.

In an entertaining clash, the top seed played aggressively to pull Korda from corner to corner. Rublev smashed 29 winners, broke his opponent's serve three times and saved just four unforced errors to victory after 77 minutes.

"I am really happy and really grateful. To win a title is always a special feeling because all the players are working to win a title and play the best tournaments. To win one more title here in my career is really important for me. All the weeks are important for me because I am fighting for the [Nitto ATP] Finals," ATP.com quoted Rublev as saying.



"It would be a really amazing feeling [to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals] because this is the tournament players are dreaming of playing. To qualify for three years in a row will be really important for me," Rublev said.

Earlier this season, Rublev lifted titles in Marseille, Dubai and Belgrade. He has now captured 12 tour-level crowns in his career.

At the hard-court competition in Spain, Rublev had a successful week, defeating Dominic Thiem, Tommy Paul, and Ilya Ivashka en route to the final clash.

In a confident performance, he defeated Korda after a series of hard-hitting exchanges, earning his 47th tour-level victory of the year. (ANI)

